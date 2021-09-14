Refreshing beverage for the health-conscious

Made using the purest tea leaves, you’ll love the light and refreshing flavour of this all-natural tea. From a leading tea brand, you can be sure you’re getting a high-quality product when you buy this pack. If you’re trying to make a switch to a healthy lifestyle, you’ll appreciate that this hot beverage contains zero calories and helps you stay hydrated. Additionally, it comes loaded with catechins, a natural nutrient that helps improve your body’s metabolism.

For a light and flavourful green tea, pick this one.

Relax your body with every sip

Crafted using a blend of long tea leaves, you’ll find this tea has a smooth and pleasing taste. Long leaf tea is known for its natural flavours and has several beneficial compounds. It comes packed with antioxidants that help boost your immunity and helps your body relax. A little goes a long way with this tea, and you’ll only need half a teaspoon of these leaves for a perfect cup. At less than Rs. 2/- a serving, we find this 100g box offers excellent value.

For a green tea that relaxes your body and mind, choose this one.

High-quality green tea

Grown in the foothills of the Himalayas, you’re sure to be impressed with the purity and quality of this fantastic tea. It comes loaded with natural antioxidants and nutrients that aid in improving metabolism. Another key benefit of this tea is that it contains high levels of anti-inflammatory compounds, making it an excellent detox tea. As you’ll only need a little for every cup of tea, this 500gm pack should last you several months.

If you’re looking to stock up your pantry with an excellent green tea, we recommend buying this one.

Unique aromatic green tea

Easy to prepare, every sip of this aromatic green tea has an intense and invigorating Desi Kahwa flavour. Created with a blend of aromatic flavours, this green tea comes fortified with the goodness of ginger, asafoetida, rock salt, and several other spices. We love that this tea features a unique flavour with an ideal balance of salt and spice. Each pack contains ten tea bags, so you’ll find it convenient to use at home, office, or even while travelling.

For its excellent taste and convenience, this one has our vote.