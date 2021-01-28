Delicious treats to show you care

A sweet surprise

This box of chocolate offers a unique taste experience and screams luxury in every bite. Wrapped in gold foil paper, the chocolate opens to a ball full of surprise. Its contrasting layers - The first lear is a crunchy wafer shell coated with fine meringue nugget. It reveals the centre that is filled with an exquisite hazelnut cream to give you a wholesome experience in just one good bite. Packed in a hermetic bag that maintains its rich taste, even at tropical temperatures, this box of goodness is perfect for gifting.

This calls for a celebration

This box of chocolate has probably made it to the list of popular gifts for birthdays or occasions. In this celebration box, you get some of the most exquisite offerings such as - the classic Cadbury Dairy Milk, Cadbury 5 Star 3D, Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut, Cadbury Dairy Milk Roast Almond and Cadbury Dairy Milk Crackle. Packed and delivered with frozen gel packs (reusable) to maintain temperature & quality, the box is designed to be a delicious gift without the worry of wrapping.

Everything that glitters

If you wish to indulge in something that is delicious and is also memorable then this one is for you. These gold coin chocolates come in a package of 210 grams and at an affordable price. Open the gold wrapper that imitates a coin to give it a fun gimmicky look to relish the delicious chocolate inside. The chocolate coins are not too sweet and overpowering, it has just the right amount of cocoa flavour. Pick this up for its affordable price and fun look.

Luxury Belgian Chocolate treats

This vegetarian treat lets you bite into the richness of Belgium dark almond rocks in every bite. The combination of bittersweet chocolate coated in crunchy roasted almonds gives you a wholesome experience of just the right combination that marries each other perfectly. The chocolate rocks are wrapped in beautiful blue foil and then packed in a fancy melt-proof box. Send these as a birthday gift or a celebration treat to your loved ones and surprise them with delicious chocolates, of premium quality and packing.