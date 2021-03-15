Delicious tomato ketchup to serve with all your foods

Enjoy your fries, hot dog, pizza with some tangy taste

Being 100% natural with no added preservatives, artificial colours or flavours, this ketchup gives your food a unique and authentic taste. Thanks to its proteins and vitamin-rich content, it can even make the meals healthier. An easy-to-squeeze bottle makes it convenient to pour the sauce on meals instantly. The richness of fresh and ripened tomatoes will bring out intense satisfaction to your taste buds. If you want to add some tangy, delicious flavour to your everyday snacks, get this tomato ketchup for a relishing taste.

Perfect for an ideal keto diet

This sugar-free sauce is made of classic rich and freshly picked tomatoes. Its ingredients include vinegar, onion, garlic, cinnamon, cumin seed and various other natural herbs. Thanks to its low carbs, high fat and essential vitamin content, it’s considered best for even those on a strict diet like keto, GM and more. Specially made to suit your Indian palate and can be added to curries as well. If you want some perfect companion for your morning meals and evening snacks, grab this ketchup to have a rich and delicious taste.

The goodness of fresh and juicy tomatoes

This tomato ketchup not just has a rich taste and distinct flavour but also premium-quality packaging. It avoids any spillage and retains the freshness of tomatoes for a much longer time. An easy to squeeze pack makes it quite convenient for little kids to serve themselves and easy to store. Its high-quality natural ingredients provide an authentic flavour to any dish and make it the perfect accompaniment to Indian foods. Enjoy samosas, bread pakoras, and bhajias with a huge dollop of this delicious sauce anytime.

Make every meal delicious

This one is quite easily a family favourite, even in homes that don’t eat onion and garlic. Its unique flavour and thick consistency make it a hit for all ages. Now everyone can add flavour to mouth-watering soups, pizza, or pasta sauces with this smooth tomato sauce. The easy-to-use, impermeable glass packaging makes you get a long shelf life and all the ripe tomatoes’ flavour for a long time. Besides, this one is the perfect example of well-mixed ingredients that ensure you get ketchup that’s not just sugary sweet but offers rich flavour in every bite.