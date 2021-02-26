Delicious soups for comfort in minutes

Classic Italian comfort whenever you want it

While traditional Italian Minestrone was made to use up leftover vegetables, this one is fantastic all by itself. More stew-like and far tastier than a plain tomato soup, it comes with crunchy croutons and ring noodles that add a fun textural element to it. Besides, it is low in fat and sugar and free from artificial colors and preservatives. If you're looking for a hearty soup that's ready to eat quickly and good enough to be a mini-meal in itself, this is it.

Spicy soup that hits the spot

Hot and Sour soups are popular as they are eye wateringly spicy. With a combination of sautéed vegetables, in a base of a vegetable stock flavored with oriental sauces, this one can be perfect for a chilly evening or even as a quick pick-me-up. Easy to make all you need is three minutes of simmering to taste the rich flavors and texture of this soup. Besides every packet makes enough to serve four - perfect for sharing with friends and family.

Creamy tomato soup on a minute's notice

There are few things as satisfying as a delicious cup of creamy tomato soup. Whether you enjoy it on its own or with a side of grilled cheese, this is one soup that's popular with good reason. This one by Knorr is especially nice because it's creamy and filling and great as a light snack in between meals or even as a starter before the main course gets to the table. If you're looking for a delicious vegetarian option, add this to your cart now.

Satisfy your family's Chinese food cravings instantly

Ordering-in can be a costly affair. But a flavorsome chicken broth with tender sweet American sweet corn, chicken bits, and aromatic herbs and spices, is an easy fix for the whole family. Now you can make a movie or game night even more special with just a cup of hot water and a packet of this soup. A versatile soup that is popular with almost everyone, this is great to have in your pantry in case guests come over too. Buy this if you're a fan of sweet corn chicken soup and love to have one on hand.