Creamy and delicious sandwich spread

The mayonnaise recipe is 100% vegetarian yet full of the same creamy texture and delicious flavour that we’ve come to expect from mayo. This mayonnaise product is also trans fat and cholesterol-free, making it a healthier option if you love sandwiches. Light and almost buttery, its neutral flavour works with different ingredients without overpowering them. Use it in homemade dips, on rotis and even puris to prepare a range of quick and easy snacks. If you’re looking for a versatile spread to keep in your fridge? Grab this one now.

For great tasting wraps and rolls

This mayonnaise makes an excellent spread in any sandwich or roll. It lends a rich flavour to everything from a tandoori roll to fresh falafel. We loved that it's creamy and smooth texture reminded us of simple homemade mayo. This 900 grams pack is large enough to last even in a large family that regularly consumes snacks and nibbles that go well with mayo. Besides if you live a vegetarian lifestyle, you’ll be happy to know that this mayo contains no eggs or MSG. Add this one to your cart if kids can't get enough of a great tasting mayo.

A must try for Indian snacks

This mayonnaise is a versatile pick to keep stocked in your fridge. Mix it with a tomato sauce to get a condiment that is both creamy and tangy and works well with a number of Indian snacks and dishes as well as to dunk french fries and veggies as a dip. The mayonnaise recipe does not contain trans fats, making it a perfect choice for those looking for a healthier option. Buy this mayonnaise to use as a dipping sauce for your favourite fried foods.

Enjoy the classic flavour of mayo

This mayonnaise made with sunflower oil adds a flavourful punch to a number of recipes. Popular with children and adults we’ve found it goes well on grilled chicken or even kebabs for a mouth-watering starter. The classic taste of this mayonnaise also makes it a great base to create your own dips. Add a variety of herbs and spices to create a variety of different flavoured dips that are perfect for entertaining guests. Besides, the great value pricing makes it a no-brainer choice for large families.