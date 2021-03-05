Spreadable fruit in a bottle!

With no added preservatives, colours or flavours and no chemicals, this glorious fusion of dates and banana has a low sugar content and natural vanilla bean extract. So, good that you might want to eat it straight out of the bottle. Kids love this on digestive cookies, parathas, puris and even with a simple vanilla sponge cake for tea. Great to bake banana muffins or add a dollop to a milkshake, this spread is perhaps best eaten on hot buttered toast. As it has no preservatives, you will need to refrigerate it after opening. If you're health-conscious and looking for a great way to add more fruit to your meals, this is it.

Mouthwateringly delicious all fruit preserve

We love a jam with fruit vivid and bright enough to make our mouths water just by looking at the bottle. Buhari's bottle of Strawberry Preserve has this effect precisely. This wonderfully intense, strawberry preserve is made in Himachal Pradesh and brings the flavour and romance of the mountains right to your table with every bite. The jam balances fresh flavour with cooked richness and is packed with just enough sweetness to have you coming back for more. If you love giving back to the community and supporting women-led initiatives, seek out this company's outstanding products today.

Have breakfast in style

What if you love that tart-sweet flavour of marmalade for breakfast but are on a diet? Easy - grab a jar of this diet orange marmalade from Spain. Full of the highest quality Seville oranges, this sugar-free jam is suitable for people with diabetes and is only sweetened with fructose or fruit sugars. With no added sucrose it is an excellent fat-free alternative to commercially available jams that are often loaded with sugar. Gluten-free and with no artificial colours, it's the perfect jam for those who are looking for a health-conscious way to enjoy delicious jam.

Organic whole fruit jam

It's easy to like this mixed fruit jam. Reminiscent of some of our favourite childhood memories of jam sandwiches, biscuits with gooey jam centres and pie cookies, this versatile flavour goes with everything from puris and rotis to dosas and crackers. The potent concentration of whole organic fruit pieces and fresh fruit pulp give it a beautifully rounded, natural taste. At 350gms, it is also affordably priced. With no chemicals or pesticides, this jam is an excellent option for those who want a fat and cholesterol-free alternative that stays close to nature.