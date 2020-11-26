Delicious instant heat and eat meals to satisfy your hunger

Signature Mumbai dish

This instant heat and eat dish is one of the mumbai specialities that will leave you wholesome for a good couple of hours until the next meal time. Made with mashed fresh vegetables, spices and simmered butter, this pav bhaji serves sufficiently for two people. HOCCO Mumbai Bhaji Ready to Eat has no preservatives and additives making it very safe to consume. Great for a heavy snack.

For paneer lovers

One of the very famous preparations with spinach - palak paneer that is mildly spicy. It has no added preservatives, colour and preservative, made of 100% natural ingredients, it serves two people. Experience this tasty cottage cheese in a mildly spicy spinach curry in just 90 secs, all you have to do is heat Kohinoor Xpress Eats, Ready-to-Eat Palak Paneer for 90 sec in the microwave and it is ready to eat. Get set for a tasty, quick meal.

North Indian special

The very famous and loved dish from north India - chana masala. This packet contains a preparation of wholesome chickpeas blended with Indian spices that is medium spicy and has a bit of tangy taste. MTR Ready to Eat Chana Masala is made of 100% natural ingredients and can be served along with any type of Indian bread or even rice. Great dish for a protein boost.

All time favourite

The classic dal makhani, a preparation of lentils and red kidney beans cooked with a variety of spices along with a creamy curry. This product is curated by the master chefs at ITC for you. The preparation is just one single step and you are ready to eat. You can with stir it in pan or microwave it or just put the apacket in boli water for few minutes tear it open and enjoy the steam hot delicious Kitchens of India, Daily Treat, Dal Makhani.Great comfort food.