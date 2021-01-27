Delicious, healthy chocolate milk drinks for kids

Super-healthy 5-star drink

Deliciously chocolatey and packed with energy, this cereal-based beverage mix is a total value for money. Fortified with calcium, vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients, every 20 g (one serving) of the mix provides 75 kcal of energy, 1.4 g of protein, 17 g of carbohydrates. Easy to blend, this multipurpose mix is sure to make anyone, especially children, love milk. You can serve it piping hot, refreshingly cool, or as creamy ice cream. Select this product and help your child grow healthy with strong bones, strong muscles, and an active brain.

Unsweetened health booster

This product is pure cocoa powder enriched with antioxidants and dietary fibres. It is a natural unsweetened mix that adds yummy chocolate flavour to delectable chocolate cakes, creamy hot chocolate, cool frothy milkshakes, lovely puddings, and brownies. Every 100 gm of the mix packs 409 kcal of energy, 19.6 g of protein, 57.9 g of carbohydrates, and 33.2 g of fibre. Use it to make an energy-rich, feel-good drink that is sure to make your kid feel loved. Serve it piping hot or deliciously cold, or use your imagination to give it a unique twist to surprise your child.

Chocolatey energy drink

A superb chocolate drink with zero artificial flavours. Children will especially love the chocolatey richness. Every serving of the mix is packed with 122 kcal of energy, 7.1 g of protein, 18.5 gm of carbohydrate, and 0.7 g of fibre. Rich in flavour and rich in nutrients, add this mix to milk to make a perfect health drink for your child. It also contains Soy Lecithin, a potent antioxidant that helps in building memory and brain activity. Make smooth chocolate milk, hot or cold, serve your little ones, and stand back to watch them drink it in one go!

Ultimate comforting drink

A healthy, nutrient-rich, all-season drink that is a must for every family with growing kids. In addition to being a delectable taste enhancer, this drink is a top-class energy booster. Every 100 g of the mix provides 400 kcal of energy, 6.2 g of protein, 76 g of carbohydrate, and 9.1 of fibre. Help your child cool-down with an icy, chocolatey milkshake in the summer. Or, make a lovely, flavourful hot chocolate drink to dispel the cold in winter. A versatile product that can be used to make all kinds of desserts – from cakes to puddings. This product is a sure-shot hit with children of all ages!