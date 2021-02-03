Delicious Chocolate Biscuits you should try today

Double the fun

Just when you thought that there was no possible way to improve the classic Oreo cookie, Cadbury proves you wrong. This Oreo is dipped in heavenly silky chocolate so that you get the crunch and texture or cookie with the smooth hit of pure chocolate. The crème centre adds another layer of flavour. The pack contains a total of 9 cookies (3 wrapped packages containing 3 cookies) so it's handy to slip in your bag for an on-the-go snack.

Tried and tested

UNIBIC knows what it’s doing with these delicious, cholesterol-free chocolate chip cookies. The classic flavour pairing of coconut and chocolate joins forces with a delicate balance of texture brought on by the melt-in-the-mouth chocolate chips. The biscuit dough is light and buttery and there is a good ratio between biscuit and chocolate chip. This biscuit is sure to have you reaching for just one more bite and will be a hit with kids and adults alike. Pack some in your child’s tiffin box, serve them to guests or take them on a picnic… they’re the perfect treat for all occasions.

An elegant treat

It looks like an ordinary biscuit but there’s a luscious surprise inside. Dark Fantasy Choco Fills, from the Sunfeast family, is the kind of chocolate biscuit you indulge in. It has a silky chocolate filling inside an evenly baked, crisp chocolate shell. This is a good biscuit for people who don’t have too much of a sweet tooth: The taste is sweet but not overpowering. There are even some bitter and salty notes in both the filling and the dough. This high-quality, elegant treat is worth its weight in gold.

Old favourite

This one takes us down memory lane and no wonder. Britannia Bourbon has been manufacturing these delectable treats since 1955. Two crisp, thick chocolate rectangles hug a layer of chocolate crème spread generously. The whole biscuit sandwich is then sprinkled with sugar crystals that add texture and an extra dose of sweetness. We love the satisfying bite to this biscuit as well as the biscuit to crème ratio. This crunchy biscuit is the heartiest one from the list. It’s an Indian household favourite that is here to stay.