Crystal glass

SHOBHANA ENTERPRISES Crystal Clear Glass Decorative Platter is an 8-inch decorative bowl made from good quality glass. This elegant-looking bowl is easy to clean and maintain. The bowl is suited for a variety of purposes such as a fishbowl, plant pot, bamboo pot to name a few. It gives a minimalist yet classy look for home or office decor.

Traditional design

Adzee Home Decor Brass Decorative Urli Bowl is a 6x6 in bowl crafted from 100% pure brass. The golden color gives it a glamorous and royal look at the same time that is perfect as a highlight for home or office decor. This is an ideal bowl for keeping floating flowers or candles during festivals making it an excellent gifting option for various occasions.

Made of wood

Curiofact Wood Solid Decorative Bowl is a classic blend of excellent craftsmanship and natural wooden tones. It proves to be an optimum tabletop owing to its rustic sheesham wood piece adorned with antique-looking brass legs. This bowl is well suited for placing dry fruits or fruits and much more. It is recommended to clean the bowl with a damp cloth only and to avoid using it for liquid items.

Great for kitchen

TURKCERAMICS Creative Handmade Turkish Decorative Mixing Bowl is inspired by the exemplary work of Turkish artisans' tastes and expertise. High-quality ceramic is handcrafted into a 16cm bowl beautifully layered with intricate patterns and vivid colours. This traditional turkish bowl can be used for serving dips, fruits, snacks, and much more. The bohemian vibe of the bowl uplifts kitchen decor or any tabletop.