Decorate your home with Fancy Wall Lights

Wall light

Lyzton wall light is made up of polycarbonate. It is unbreakable. It is functional and decorative. It is ideal for any room. This decorative wall sconce brightens up any room. The colour of the light is white. It is highly durable and light in weight. It is designed to replace incandescent equivalents to save you energy and still achieve superior lighting.

Decorative light

Somil AI2 wall light is crafted from quality wooden material. It is long lasting and energy efficient. This wall lamp produces the same amount of light as normal ones and features a look that is similar to traditional incandescent lights, but it also has a lightweight design and is more energy efficient. It is elegant and radiant; this lamp will make a style statement above gate and porch areas and more. Additionally, this lamp comes with an all fitting fixture and connecting screws.

Wall Light

Imper!al Wooden Wall Light/Wall Hanging Lamp is made of high quality and certified electrical components are used which gives long lasting performance. This light can be used as a Lamp for Wall, Wall Light, Wall Lamp, Wall Sconce, up lighter to give rustic touch to your interior. The colour of the light is brown.

Indoor wall light

Citra is a modern industrial style one-light indoor wall fixture that is perfect for use in restaurant, bedroom, living room, bedside, cafe, bar, corridor, balcony. This light has warm white color inbuilt led light. The wall sconce is made of high quality and is well constructed. The light is circular in shape for extra bright light which spreads on a larger area.