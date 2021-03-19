Decorate your home with Beautiful hanging lights

Hanging Light



Groeien is a three light industrial looking pendant, this light fixture provides a very classy and antique industrial look, This lamp is a hard wired fixture. This ceiling lamp is made of Iron, black finished iron cage, brings an antique and rustic atmosphere to your place. The height of each pendant is independently adjustable; you can adjust and trim as needed to meet your desire.

Ceiling Hanging Light

The hanging light comes with a string; the height can be adjusted as per requirement. It is easy to install. The lamp is elegant and sophisticated. BrightLyt lamps have a high element of utility along with being decorative. It is hand crafted and hand finished.

Crystal Lamp

Homesake crystal hanging lamp is half- rounded shaped and it created a simple silhouette. This hanging pendant fixture comes fitted with an imported e-27 bulb holder and features a 40 inch fully adjustable cord, allowing you to customize the fixture to your lighting needs and desired look and a canopy for the ceiling. It is handcrafted.