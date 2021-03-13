Decorate the prettiest cakes and cookies with these icing nozzles

Perfect for rosettes

The nozzles in this set are made from corrosion-resistant, food-grade stainless steel. The set also includes a silicone icing bag. The nozzles are packaged in a convenient carrying case that makes it easy to choose which nozzle you need. Pipe out stunning, beautifully formed rosettes, impressive shell lines and leaf patterns on your cakes, cookies and cupcakes. You'll impress your family and friends with your creativity. These nozzles work best with buttercream frosting that is not too soft, so make sure you perfect your consistency before you get to decorating.

Beginner-friendly

Choose from 8 beautiful nozzles and create stunning patterns on cakes and cupcakes. These nozzles are made from non-toxic, non-stick stainless steel. The nozzles come with a connector and are easy to use even for beginners. Simply wash them in hot water, make a small cut at the end of your piping bag and fit your nozzle into it so that it stays firm. After you fill your piping bag, you can get to decorating. It's as easy as apple pie and in fact, can be used on Apple Pie!

Multi-purpose and easy to use

This eight-piece stainless steel nozzle set comes with a coupler and is guaranteed to take your cake decorating skills to the next level. Create rosettes, shell patterns, hearts, leaves and more with just a gentle squeeze of your piping bag. These nozzles aren't just for icing. Fill your piping bag with buttercream frosting, fresh cream, meringue and even mashed potato to top a savory pie! No more cramped fingers and no stiff palms. You'll manage these nozzles effortlessly. They'll do the work for you, but you get to take all the credit.

Stunning patterns

If you're tired of the same old standard patterns in icing nozzles, this set is for you. Variety is the name of the game with the Grizzly nozzles and you get to choose from a range of designs to pipe your cakes. Create a beautiful floral trellis along the sides of a sponge cake or pipe out frosting in the shape of waves on the ocean's shore. Made from stainless steel, these nozzles are easy to use, easy to clean and will make you a more creative, artistic dessert decorator.