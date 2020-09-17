Deck up your little boy in these stylish kurta pyjama sets

It has a plain and elegant design

If you are looking for something simple and cute for your boy, then take a look at this Kurta Pyjama set. It is white in colour, made of cotton material and has full length sleeves. The material is very soft and your kid will be extremely comfortable wearing it. The kurta has a stand around collar, half button placket and the pyjama has an elastic waist band. AJ DEZINES Kurta Pyjama Set will look absolutely elegant on your boy. For maintenance, you can wash it gently with your hands.

It will look great in a traditional wedding

Are you looking for something your kid can wear at a wedding? This is the perfect ethnic wear choice for you. This is available for kids of 6 months to 14 year old boys. It is a set of sherwani and dhoti in bold colours and it is made of a cotton blend material. The kurta has a jute feel and is designed in an indo-western angarkha style. The collar goes up to the neck and it is adorned with ornamental buttons. JBN Creation’s Kurta and Dhoti set also features a cute pocket square on the sherwani. The dhoti is made of a soft cotton fabric and has classic cowl look. This set will definitely make your little boy feel regal.

It has an indo-western look

This Kurta Pyjama set is great for casual outings. It has a unique look with a touch of western style. Tucute Kids Ethnic Kurta Pyjama Set is made of a cotton blend material and has a very soft feel. It looks very light and comfortable, making it suitable to wear even in summers. The kurta has an eye catching design which is uneven from the front and is studded with buttons and the pyjama is simple, white in colour. It is available in different colours and it is very cost effective.

It is made of skin-friendly material

Here is a kurta pyjama set that will be perfect for your stylish little boy. It is made of cotton and has a very unique look. The kurta is super stylish with uneven ends, long sleeve length, a starry collar and buttons that look like diamonds. It is available in three solid colours and it complements the design of the kurta. The pyjama is in simple white colour. The best feature of XBOYZ Kurta and Pyjama Set is that it is very comfortable to wear and is made of skin friendly material for boys who have delicate skin. This set will surely make your boy the center of attraction of the next festive season.