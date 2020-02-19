Cycling everyday keeps the green-house gases away

Hero Blast 20T Single Speed Cycle

If you are looking for a stylish ride for your little one, then the Hero Blast 20T is your go-to bicycle. The bicycle is designed using quality steel with a frame that promises a long run while a comfortable seat and durable tires will make sure that the rider is not inconvenienced.

From the reliable Hero stable, comes this bicycle which gives that blast of happiness to your kid when they decide to take it for a spin. The bicycle is also fitted with anti-skid pedals for that perfect grip and the mudguard protects the bicycle during those monsoon rides.

Hero Kyoto 26T Single Speed Cycle (Black)

Performance is what budding athletes and young individuals are looking to achieve when they buy their first teenage vehicle. The Hero Kyoto is a perfect mixture of endurance and personality that will make you want to keep those feet firmly on the pedal.

The bicycle has a comfortable seat and a unique dual ‘’V Brake’’ system which offers better control, stability and reliability. A bike that can also handle tougher terrains, this is another made in India product from India’s favorite bicycle maker. So hop onto Kyoto to experience a ride that is bound to set your pulse racing.

Hero Flake 20T 6 Speed Cycle

The name does not do justice to this bicycle. In fact, this is just the opposite of being flaky and turns out to be rough and tough. The build quality and durability give this bike a tough feel while there are no fingers to be pointed when the question of performance arises as it comes out with flying colors on all testing parameters.

The highlight here is the dual suspension for a jerk-free ride and for the speed demons there is the addition of the 6-speed modes to live up to demands of kids. If I have to describe this poetically, I would say that a daily dose of riding the Hero flake is more beneficial than having those sugary cornflakes.

Hero Sprint Fazer 24T 18 Speed Cycle

The tortoise and hare story is well known but it does not always help to be slow and steady if you have the chance to sprint. The Hero sprint mountain cycle does exactly that by pushing the limits of performance while providing an Aamir Khanesque riding experience.

The bike is durable and comfortable while the star of the show is the 18-speed setting modes that are meant to enhance the sporty outlook of the bike. Add in a dual suspension for a hassle-free ride along with anti-skid pedals and you get a product that your kid will want to have. Sprint to your closest Hero dealer to seal the deal.

