Cycle saddlebags for comfortable travel

Protects from rain

Cyclists often cycle in the rain, The Lista Saddle Bag Tube Pannier Pouch is water-resistant. It comes with a smartphone space in the front; the touch screen fits all the smartphones. It has soft padding with good storage space for your wallet, goggles, keys, small cycle accessories. It is a shock-absorbing cycle bag. It’s a great bag for the all-weather cyclist.

Adjustable velcro straps

The Kraptick saddle bag is made of high-quality and durable 420D nylon and carbon fiber fabric and a sealed double zipper. The completely waterproof design can withstand rain and soil and protect the items from being damaged. It has velcro straps, Adjustable to fit different size bicycle front frames. The strap-type installation design is adopted, one is fixed on the seat post, and the other is fixed on the bottom of the seat, which achieves a stable and reliable effect of preventing falling. The back of the bag is designed with a reflective strip to facilitate the suspension of tail lights to increase the safety of riding at night.

For Smartphones

The Solimo saddlebag is made of polyester and can be used on bicycles to store mobile, sunglasses, keys etc. It is very easy to install on the front tube or saddle of a bicycle with the help of velcro straps. The bag accommodates smartphones up to 6.2 inches in the pouch and you can access the touch screen. It has a provision to insert a headphone jack into mobile and listen to music while riding. It comes with a double zipper which is easier to operate and safer to store items inside the pouch. Perfect for people who want their phones around them.

Extra space

The Trek ‘n’ Ride saddlebag is made of polyester and comes with mesh pockets inside the bag to organize tools, money, and other stuff neatly. There is an external pouch on the outside to carry a 500ml water bottle. The bag has four Velcros to secure the bag firmly on the bike. As the name suggests, this is perfect for the avid trekker. You’ll always have space for your knick-knacks.