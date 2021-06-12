Gear protection from the elements

Cyclists often cycle in the rain, The Lista Saddle Bag Tube Pannier Pouch is water-resistant and keeps all your gear and more dry even on long trips. It has a smartphone space in the front; the touch screen fits all the smartphones. It also has soft padding with good storage space for your wallet, goggles, keys, small cycle accessories. It is a shock-absorbing cycle bag that is durable and well built. If you’re an all-weather cyclist, this should be your next purchase.

Underseat polyester saddle bag

The Raida A-Series Bicycle Strap-On Saddle Bag saddle bag is made of high quality and durable material which has reflective elements for added safety. It has velcro straps that can be adjusted to fit different size bicycle frames. The strap-type installation design makes sure the bag is securely mounted to the cycle frame and stays put even on bumpy trails. The unique shape is aerodynamic and makes sure you don’t lose speed due to added wind resistance. Buy this if you want a reliable storage option.

Smartphone ready saddle bag

The Solimo saddlebag is made of polyester and can be used on bicycles to store mobile, sunglasses, keys, etc. It is very easy to install on the front tube or saddle of a bicycle with the help of velcro straps. The bag accommodates smartphones up to 6.2 inches in the pouch and you can access the touch screen. It has a provision to insert a headphone jack into the mobile and listen to music while riding. It comes with a double zipper which is easier to operate and safer to store items inside the pouch. Perfect for people who want their phones around them.

Built for longer trips

The Trek ‘n’ Ride saddlebag is made of polyester and comes with mesh pockets inside the bag to organize tools, money, and other stuff neatly. There is an external pouch on the outside to carry a 500ml water bottle. The bag has four Velcros to secure the bag firmly on the bike. As the name suggests, this is perfect for the avid trekker and the 1-liter storage capacity is sufficient for most equipment needs. If you’re looking to keep your back pockets empty and have decent storage space, this one does the job beautifully.