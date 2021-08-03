An activity box

Einstein Box is a great activity box that contains rattles, flash cards to teach kinds and their first book. This is a great gift for a newborn. The rattles look like soft toys and will not hurt the baby even if they accidentally chew or hit themselves. This is very cute and a great purchase. These rattles are great for auditory stimulation for your baby. The box also contains High Contrast Flashcards for visual stimulation of your baby and My Baby's First Book: A high contrast book For infants.

Multipurpose

WISHKEY Colorful Attractive Plastic Non Toxic Set is a great set of rattles and teether. There are multiple colourful pieces which the child is sure to love. The rattles are small and light to play with. The teethers will just add to the comfort while playing. This rattle is made of BPA Free ABS plastic of non-toxic eco-friendly material,safe for children to get it in their mouth or chew on. A perfect gift for a newborn baby..

Lightweight

This is a very cute looking rattle toy with a squeaky handle. Pikipo Kitty Face Rattle Cum Soft Toy is very soft and will not hurt your child. The toy is big but your child can grip it properly. The toy is lightweight and easy for tiny hands to grasp, hold and play with, while developing motor skills and exercising the baby's coordination. The rattle looks very cute in red with a cat face. This is definitely a great purchase.

Classy design

This is a great set of rattles and teether. There are multiple colourful pieces with animal faces, which the child is sure to love. The rattles are small and light to play with. The teethers will just add to the comfort while playing. Also, the colour is very subtle and makes it look adorable. Light-weight and small volume, can be played anywhere such as outdoor, indoor, even in the car. Toyshine Pack of 8 makes a great purchase and a great gift for growing kids.