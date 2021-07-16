Lightweight travel picnic backpack This cute backpack is for all the children who are unicorn fans. It is lightweight, made with good quality materials, and has an adjustable padded shoulder strap so that your children's shoulders are comfortable. Made of non-toxic material, it does not release any toxic substance and causes no discomfort when it touches your child's skin. It has 1 main pocket and 1 inner zipper pocket to easily arrange your things. Buy this as a surprise for your child or nephew and watch them smile.

Designed for little ones

This backpack is made using high-quality spandex material, which ensures that extra softness and is easy to clean, making this product very durable. Weighing at just 270 grams, this backpack is perfect for going to school or kindergarten, traveling and any other outdoor activities. This toddler backpack is butterfly-themed and has a top hanging ring designed for small hands. The vibrant colors on the backpack let your kid’s personality shine through and make wearing the backpack that much more exciting.

Plenty of storage in a compact size

This backpack is well-sized and has a lot of storage space for your kid's essentials, including two side mesh pockets. It is cute, fashionable, multi-functional as well as water-resistant. It has smooth zippers for easy opening and closing, a comfortable and padded handle, as well as a thick and breathable back all adding to the safety and comfort of your child. Get this if you are looking for a backpack with ample space, something strong and sturdy as well as fashionable.

Cartoon theme inspired

This cartoon theme-inspired backpack is a sure hit with the minion fans and is extremely cute and soft. This bag is designed to keep your child's comfort in mind and to ensure they enjoy a happy time wearing it. It is made with quality fabric, is washable and will retain its color and shape. Matching pullers and smooth zippers make it easy to use, and the front pocket makes small things easy to reach. A lovely choice to buy for your child or as a gift to your loved ones.