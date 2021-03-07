Cute doll sets for girls to play with

Doll Set

TEMSON brings Girl's Fashion Doll with Dresses, Makeup and Doll Accessories. It is specially made for kids to play with. Girl Doll is designed for girls who love to play with dolls while enjoying their free time with friends. The box comes with 3 dresses which gives the opportunity to small girls to dress the doll up. All little girls will enjoy talking to her doll, dressing her up, and maybe even imitating the beautiful icon. This is made up of non-toxic material. Your little girl is sure to enjoy the opportunity to add this special doll to her collection. Your princess daughter will surely love this.

Beautiful Barbie doll

​The Barbie Doll comes with 11 Fashion Accessories. Barbie comes with a versatile dress with a colorfully striped bodice and denim skirt paired with white shoes. Create your look! Explore style and storytelling with Barbie dressed in trendy fashions with 11 accessories to mix and match. There's even a treat which is a water bottle the doll can hold and to feed storytelling even more. Your girl can Switch up Barbie’s look in an instant with additional fashion accessories like 4 more pairs of shoes, 3 purses, a pair of sunglasses and a statement necklace.

Long haired Bettina doll

This doll by Tickles is a Fashion Doll with Accessories for Kids and small girls. Let the possibilities go to your head with this Tickles Bettina Doll. Her luxe, long hair is designed to be curled, straightened, and curled again for endless styling possibilities. The first-ever doll that comes with two special no-heat irons and a set of no-heat traditional rollers! Endless styling possibilities lie at your girl's fingertips. There's even a brush for brushing out curls so you can start the styling fun over again. This Doll includes stunning and versatile black heels with a unique cutout effect to coordinate with her uber-stylish pink and black dress.

Princess doll set

This is a beautiful Doll Set for Girls with Beautiful Dresses & Fashion Accessories. Girls can learn to create the perfect look for any occasion with this doll. With different pieces of clothing and accessories, you can mix and match fashion pieces to find the right fashion statement. This is made up of good quality material and hence is durable in nature. Girls can pair a top and a skirt to explore different styles. You can dress the doll as per your own personality. Your little princess will surely enjoy dressing up this cute doll with various accessories.