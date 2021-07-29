High quality

Mattel Batman DC justice league action figure is a 7 in action figure of Batman aka The Dark Knight. It is designed with utmost attention to detail in terms of aesthetics that will uplift any space be it an office desk, a home set up, or a car dashboard. This action figure is a part of the Flextreme series and can withstand extreme bending in all directions with ease. The high-quality flex material used is resistant to wear and tear.

Laughing bobblehead

Zen Head bubble joker bobblehead brings out a cute version of the DC comic's most intense character The Joker. This 4.5 in action figure is made from the best quality polyresin with a spring in the head of the figure to make it wobble. This detailed figure can light up any desk or any flat surface for that matter and proves to be a great gift for Joker fans.

Woman power

Mattel wonder woman action figure can add spark to an office desk, home set up, or car dashboard as it stands well balanced on any flat surface. The build material is flexible so the figure can be bent in all directions with minimum concerns of wear and tear. This 4 action figure is made with a great level of detailing enhancing the superhero collection.

Fast Flash

Flash DC Justice League is a 7in action figure made from a high-quality flexible material. The detailing in this figure completely captures the depth of the character. This figure adds a fun touch to your office or home space as it stands well balanced on any flat surface making it an excellent gift for all Flash fans.