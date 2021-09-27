Stretchable

These caps come in a set which are very essential for every baby. It is suitable for baby boys and girls. These caps are made from soft hosiery cotton which are 100% skin friendly, soft and comfortable. These caps are stretchable and can be worn in all seasons. It perfectly covers both the ears to keep him/her warm and safe. It has a tie and knot closure which makes the baby look cute and keeps the baby warm in the cap. This set comes in solid colours and prints. Kidbee Babies Girls & Babies Boys Soft Cute Printed Hosiery Ear Falp Tie Up & Knot Tying Cap will make the kid comfortable for the entire day and it is suitable for everyday use. This set is available for babies’ ages 0 to 24 months.

Stylish look

This is a comfortable and breathable baseball cap. It is suitable for daily activity which makes the kid look stylish and fun. It is made from high quality cotton fabric which is very soft and comfortable from the inside and the outside. It is light in weight which makes summer baby baseball cap more easy to take. It gives protection from sunburn and gives special care. SHOP FRENZY Kids Unisex Fancy Cap for Boys and Girls comes in different colours and sizes for kids aged between 9 months and 12 months.

Casual Wear

This is a cute baby girls and boys cap which comes in a combo of 2. It is made from a combination of cotton and polyester which has multi-coloured strips. It is suitable for casual wear or even for special events like parties, birthdays. This cap combo is available for new-borns and grown up kids. Generic We Love Kidz Cute Baby Girls and Boys Cap Combo of 2 Pack is stretchable yet comfortable and it is available for kids between the ages 9 months and 24 months.

Cute prints

These baby caps come in a set of 4 in different and cute colours which keeps your little one protected as well as in style. They are made from cotton which allows your babies to breathe while keeping them relaxed. These caps come in cute prints and poppy colours which can be paired with any outfit for a cute look. Trendy Dukaan® Soft Printed Cotton Caps for Baby Boys and Girls- Set of 4 is suitable for kids of 0 – 6 months.