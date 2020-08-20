Curtains that make your home beautiful

Long length drapes

Give your living room an intense classy touch with these metallic grey and white printed curtains. They are made from fine quality crush polyester making them durable and giving a silky smooth texture. They come in a set of three with two solid shinny grey and one white with tree print on it. Impression Hut Curtains Polyester Tree Printed are room darkening curtains and can block out more than 75.9% of light and 89% of UV rays. They come in a long length of 9 feet thus best suitable for French windows.

Provides complete privacy

Manufactured from jacquard fabric, a blend of jute and polyester yarn making this curtain heavy with excellent draping effect. Do not worry about privacy any longer this curtain is opaque and can blacken out the entire room providing complete privacy. The curtain is pre-fitted with 8 eyelets with steel finish. Homefab India Jute Modern Eyelet Long Door Curtain is available in 7 feet size which is ideal food entrance doors and does not shrink on washing nor does its colour fade. Add a homely and warm feeling to your ambience by using this curtain for entrance doors.

Minimalistic design providing calm

These white rustic matte surfaced curtains with blue block print of trees are made from premium cotton linen and provide a soothing and positive environment to your room. The 100% thick cotton canvas controls shrink up to 4% and catch less dust hanging elegantly on the rod secured by the back loops. No eyelets have been provided instead fabric loops are stitched at the back thus can be easily washed by hand or in the washing machine. LINENWALAS Cotton Curtains for Windows come in a set of 2 with the length of 5 feet making them suitable for small windows.

Perfect shower curtain

This water repellent printed fabric with grey stripes pattern is most suitable as shower curtain. Its polyester fabric is mold and mildew resistant with weighted hem to keep the curtain in place. It provides privacy with decorative appeal and is washing machine washable thus easy to clean and maintain. AmazonBasics Water Repellant Shower Curtain with Hooks measures 72 inches X 72 inches providing complete coverage and comes with 12 plastic hooks to secure the curtain to the rod via the rust resistant metal grommets.