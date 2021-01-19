Cupboard storage ideas to make the most of your space

Shirt stacker to organise a cupboard

This shirt stacker wardrobe organizer is made of high-quality non-woven material. This makes it very durable. It also has attractive colour designs. You can arrange and organize more than one shirt or clothing items in it. You can stack sarees, or traditional wear or even jeans in this wardrobe stacker. It is made of heavy 80 GSM non-woven fabrics so be sure to know that it is very durable. It is completely collapsible when not in use. Get this stacker to make more space in your wardrobe.

Hang multiple clothes

This multi-functional clothes hanger is your best companion if you like your clothes wrinkle-free. These hangers are compatible with all kinds of clothes. They are perfect to hang your jeans, pants, trousers, ties, and scarfs. Made of good quality plastic material, these hangers are durable for the long run with better strength. Each hanger comes with 5 layers that allow you to hang multiple clothes at the same time. Save the space in your closet that offers you more space for storage. The slim design of the hanger makes it compact and more organized, which is absolutely a bonus for your wardrobe.

Perfectly fighting jewellery hanger

This dual side jewellery holder organizer has 76 pockets all in different sizes. You can even store necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, hair accessory, beauty products. It comes with a swivel hanger which makes it easy to see both sides. This jewellery hanger fits perfectly hanging in the closet. The over-the-door hook sticks on the wall so you can spot exactly what you need at any time. The bottom row on each side has the 2 larger pockets to hold your makeup brushes and eye shadow. The clear PVC opening window jewellery hanger great to display jewellery that let you see at a glance and pick out matching jewellery. Store all your makeup and jewellery safely with this hanger.

Handy drawer organiser

This set of 4 Foldable drawer organizers is flexible to fit your home organization needs. With 4 different sizes and a diversity of compartments, you can use this to make getting dressed quick and easy! The non-woven polypropylene fabric style does not absorb moisture. This guards your clothes against moths, mould, and insects! It is also very easy to clean. You can just wipe down with a wet towel and hang to dry. Be sure that all folds are wiped down to remove any residual moisture. You can also spray disinfectant, clean spot with paper towels.