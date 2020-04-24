Creating a home gym in 4 simple steps!

1. Choose a comfort corner

Being comfortable while exercising is very important. Choose a corner of the house with enough space and light so that it doesn’t dampen your mood.

2. Water bottle and towel

The need to keep your self hydrated is as just important as achieving your daily fitness target. Since, you are constantly draining your fluid, sipping water is a must. You can also replace it with some energy drink to keep yourself moving throughout the session. Apart from this, a towel at hand will help you keep wiping off the sweat from time to time to stay fresh. Make sure you have a set place for both, right next to your yoga mat or somewhere you can quickly reach and use, so as to not disturb the flow of your workout.

3. Air conditioning



Having an air conditioner in your fitness room will not only create a soothing environment but help achieve your fitness goals. It also reduces the post-workout body cool down time.

4. Music

Workout without music is not fun. You can have playlists set for a cardio workout, yoga, leg day and start hustling for that muscle. All you need is a Bluetooth speaker to connect to your device and sweat it out.

Here is an easy guide of the equipment you would need to build a home gym with a tight budget

1. VIFITKIT® Yoga Mat Anti Skid EVA Yoga mat



The maximum space you would need to create a home gym is for the mat to be placed in. The VIFITKIT Yoga Mat comes with a bag to easily fold and keep the mat back. One can practice yoga, pilates, abdominal exercises and meditation on this mat.

2. MAXPRO PTM405 2HP(4 HP Peak) Folding Treadmill

The MAXPRO PTM405 2HP folding treadmill is best suited for using at home. It comes with the services of free installation and demo for first-time users. There are 12 pre-set programs loaded in the machine for an efficient workout.

3. Vector X Skipping Rope

Vector-X skipping Rope is an efficient tool for overall aerobic exercises. It is made of polyvinyl chloride that is extremely durable and does not break off easily. This rope comes with a two-tone handle that is contoured for better grip, comfort and ensures lose fat and grow stamina.

This Vector X skipping rope from features non-slip handles which resist slippage during high-intensity cardio workout sessions.

4. Bodygrip BGRIP5445 Kettlebell, 6Kg

For the overall core strengthening, Bodygrip BGRIP5445 Kettlebell will go a long way. It is a PVC material filled with sand aimed at providing one with full-body toning. This will also help in improving posture and balance.

5. Adjustable Fitness Dumbbells Barbell weights Set

These dumbbells come with a connecting rod which is covered with a rubber coating for a firm and non-slip grip. It provide you a safe and secure exercise experience. Special embossing prevents it from rolling and is suitable even for those who are just starting.

6. JBL GO Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Mic

Nothing works as well as some motivational or workout music pumping up your adrenaline. The JBL Go Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is the speaker you need. It looks great, it hardly takes up any space, and don’t judge the bass in the speakers by the size of it. These Bluetooth speakers will liven up your room and your workout session, guaranteed!

