Create beautiful curls whenever you want

For on-the-go styles

The 19mm ceramic-coated barrel on the Syska HC700 may be narrower than others, but it heats up in 30 seconds flat. It's also very gentle on your hair and depending on the products you use and your hair type, creates gorgeous, long-lasting styles quickly and efficiently. This is a clamp-style curling iron which allows you greater control while styling. Keep an eye on the temperature via the LED temperature display and when you're placing the barrel down, make sure you place it on the safety stent to avoid accidents.

For long hair

This heavy-duty curling iron has a barrel length that is 210mm long and 22 mm in diameter, allowing women with long hair to create large, bouncy curls. The chrome ceramic coated plates don't break your hair and can control frizz. With adjustable temperature settings between 80 degrees and 230 degrees, you can have plenty of fun creating a variety of looks for every occasion. This curler will suit every kind of hair type, but since the barrel is so long, we especially recommend it for women with long hair.

Curls for girls with straight hair

If you have stubborn, poker-straight hair that simply refuses to curl, you're going to need a curling iron that means business. With its heat resistant, tourmaline-ceramic barrel, the Rozia HR721 hair curling iron is right up your alley. This curling iron creates smooth, large or small curls effortlessly while distributing heat evenly along the sections of your hair. With the two-level setting temperature display, you can crank the heat up to 220 degrees or bring it down to 170 degrees to create beautiful, fun styles.

Create multiple looks

Beachy waves, playful tendrils that fall out of an updo, princess curls, a soft tousled look… With the ceramic-tourmaline 28 mm barrel on the Ikonic Curling Tong, you can create all these styles and more. Another feature we love about this hair tool is the Cool Tip which allows you to wrap your hair around the barrel's length, without singeing your fingers. The easy-grip rubber handle, integrated safety stand and super long cord make styling your hair effortless and fun.