Essential shades for your lipstick collection

This set has not one but two creamy matte lipsticks. Both are must-have shades that will suit all sorts of skin tones. The first is in a deep ruby red shade, which is lovely for the day. The second is in a rich wine-like hue that's perfect for an evening out where you're going for a chic, sophisticated look. These highly pigmented lip colours are incredibly comfortable to wear and will quickly go with all types of outfits. If you're looking to build your lipstick collection with some stellar picks, grab this set right away.

Attractive bullet lipsticks in pink and red

This combo of two lipsticks consists of a red and pink shade that won't transfer to drinking glasses or cups as you sip. They go on the lips smoothly and provide even coverage with every application. Thanks to the tiny size of this 12 g tube, these bullet lipsticks are travel-friendly, and you can take them with you wherever you go. These lipsticks are an excellent choice for college students or those working with a tighter budget.

Three gorgeous shades perfect for gifting

This set of three mini matte lip crayons comes with a red, plum, and berry shade which are great colours to get your lipstick collection started. Their colour payoff is impressive and will not budge from your lips all day long. In addition, these lipsticks are vegan, cruelty-free and do not contain any nasty parabens. This set has a lovely offering of shades and is packaged quite well in a high-quality carrying case, which makes it the perfect gift for the makeup enthusiast in your life.

Range of shades for a perfect pout

With this set, you will feel spoiled for choice with five stunning shades at your disposal. These include a light peach, coral, tomato red, pink and magenta shade, which will come in handy no matter where you're going, your overall makeup look for the day, or what mood you're in. In addition, you get 17.5 g of product with these long-wear lipsticks that will stay on throughout the day and feel super soft on your lips. So if you're looking for an all-in-one type of lip product, go for these lipsticks.