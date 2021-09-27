Comfortable feel

These pairs of shorts are a regular size fit which is made from a combination of cotton and polyester. It is made from super combed cotton rich fabric which has a comfortable waistband and drawstring. It has a convenient pocket. These shorts can be suitable for daily wear. It comes in 3 different colours. These shorts are available In different sizes for boys from age 7 years to 12 years. Jockey Boy's Regular Fit Cotton Shorts only needs hand washing without any harmful bleach or detergents.

Pure cotton

These are solid and woven Bermuda shorts which are suitable for young boys. They are made from pure cotton material which gives a relaxed and comfortable feel. These Bermuda shorts come in different colours and different sizes for boys from age 8 years upto 16 years. Max Solid Woven Bermuda Shorts can be machine washed and does not require bleach or strong detergents.

For daily wear

These are premium quality shorts which come in Khaki colour. They are made from a combination of cotton and lycra for a soft and comfortable fitting. These shorts can be worn anywhere, indoors or outdoors. They come in sizes 3, 4, 6, 8 and 10. Allen Solly Boy's Cotton Shorts requires machine wash without any harmful bleach and detergents.

Great colours

These are regular size fit shorts which are available in vibrant colours. It has a zip closure in the front and has pockets on the size. These shorts are made from 100% pure cotton and are perfect for indoor or outdoor use. Amazon Brand - Jam & Honey Boy's Regular Cotton Shorts can be washed in your washing machines without any harmful bleach or detergents.