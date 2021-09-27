Extra comfort

These are soft scarfs which are made from poly-cotton. These scarfs come in a pack of 2. It is a comfortable scarf which is suitable for casual wear. These scarfs can make a statement from any angle. The soft chiffon fabric ensures utmost comfort. It is skin-friendly and easy to wash. Raiter Women's Printed Poly Cotton Scarf (ST67-ST66, Multicolour, Free Size) - Pack of 2 can be worn with any outfit of your choice.

Lightweight

This is a soft scarf which is made of cotton rayon and it is light in weight and skin-friendly. It is a great accessory for your outfits. It is also a perfect option to gift your loved ones. This scarf can be worn on casuals and can be worn in all seasons. It can be worn in winters to protect from colds and in summers to absorb sweat. FabSeasons Printed Cotton Scarf, Scarves, Stole & Shawl for Summer & Winter For Women & Girls, Size 80 * 180 cms is easy to use and clean.

Great accessory

This scarf comes in a printed design which is made from 100% cotton voile fabric. It is soft and skin-friendly and easy to clean. This scarf is perfect for everyday use. It is also great for covering your face while stepping outdoors. It is also a great plus one for your wardrobe and your accessories collection. This is also a perfect option to gift your loved ones. Contrast Living Women's Stylish, Cotton Printed Scarves requires a gentle hand wash with mild detergents. It is comfortable to wear for long periods of time and is easy to clean for day to day wearing.

Vibrant colours

This scarf is made of 100% cotton voile fabric which is very soft, skin friendly and easy to clean. It requires gentle hand wash and use of mild detergents and dry in shade. This scarf is comfortable for long periods of time and easy to clean for day-to-day wearing. It comes in vibrant colours and it is long enough for coverage, pretty and practical daily supplies for all seasons. It is great for outdoor activities and also can be a great gifting option. Chkokko Women Scarf Printed Cotton Scarf is a great plus in your wardrobe and your accessories collection.