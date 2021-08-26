Vintage look

Oreva Plastic Wooden Look Designer Wall Clock is made of highly durable and sturdy plastic to give it long lasting functionality. Moreover, its body is designed in a gorgeous design with classy shades. This wall clock is shaped like a round and to add to its beauty, it is provided with a natural wooden finish which gives it an ancient and vintage look. The clock works on a single battery and has a very good quality build and makes the looks and ambience of your home and office a worth looking at. Its elegant design is sure to blend well with the interiors of your home or office.

Elegant make

STAR WORK Wall Clock features a sweeping movement second hand. No more annoying ticking sounds so you can relax and sleep in silence.Sleek and elegant design makes the wall clock a beautiful wall decor. This wall clock with a large number will give you an accurate read on time down to the second. The modern frame will decorate your kitchen, living room, bedroom, meeting room or dining room.

Floral clock

Chronikle Diamond Series Flower Design Iron Wall Clock is made from Wrought Iron and will last you a very long time. It has a glass dial which shows the English numerals clearly. The numbers are big enough for you to see it from a distance. The clock has white round crystals attached to flower-like metal rods around it which is inspired from flowers. It has a 3D look which is a very stylish and elegant look that will leave your guests mesmerized by its beauty. This mounted wall clock is made up of durable material and is easy to install. It is also an elegant option for gifting purposes.

Simple look

If you're looking for a simple, yet classy clock for your home or office, KVAY Plastic Wooden Look Designer Round Wall Clock is the perfect choice. Its classic design with a modern twist helps you keep an eye on the hour all the while adding panache to your decor. Crafted from choice materials, this expertly crafted clock lends the added convenience of checking the time without having to take out your smartphone. If you are someone who is seeking a high quality and stunning wall clock for your home or office, then this is an ideal pick for your home. This is a classic styled analog wall clock.