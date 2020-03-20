Cool shower curtains for your bathroom

Lushomes Digital Zen Design Shower Curtain

A splurge-worthy addition to any bathroom, this shower curtain by Lushomes Digital features a dreamy digital print that infuses any bathroom with a sense of peace and calm. Made of premium polyester water-repellent fabric, this subtle pebble design feels pleasant in hand and drapes beautifully from a curtain rod. The superior material quality provides ample coverage and hassle-free installation. With 25 years of textile experience, this is the brand who understands the why behind stitching, cut and design making this a great gift option or one you will enjoy for years to come.

Amazon Brand - Solimo Solid 100% PEVA Shower Curtain

With tons of rave reviews, you know you can’t really go wrong with a plain and simple curtain. Superb quality, water-resistant and chic, you’ll feel like you’re in a high end hotel. No odour, easy to clean, and well-spaced hooks make sure it drapes well and stays put. Lightweight and durable this curtain does everything you need at a great price. The muted colour palette means it will fit in anywhere. Bathrooms with lots of prints and colours can put its blankness to good use as a pleasing spot to rest your eyes.

HOMECRUST Plain Transparent PVC Shower Curtains with Hooks

This might look like a plain, clear plastic shower curtain that lacks any kind of real character. Perfect for creating the look of openness in small bathroom spaces, this thick and durable curtain gets the job done. Nothing fancy, it's just a good simple shower curtain that can tolerate water and can be cleaned easily. Besides, it hangs well and lays flat. This is much higher quality than anything you will find at discount stores and priced competitively as well. Excellent for showers and bathtubs for your home, campers, motels, hotels, dorms and more, it works both as a stand-alone curtain or as a liner for a cloth shower curtain.

AmazonBasics Water Repellent Shower Curtain with Hooks [Grecian-inspired Touch]

Fans of the brand will tell you that this Greece inspired shower curtain from AmazonBasics is a great deal, and the monochrome palette with a bold pattern at the top helps it to fit in easily with most design schemes. It's chic looking, looks extremely posh and great for anyone on a budget who wants a quality product without spending a fortune. Much more stylish than most curtains in this price range, its stitched pattern creates a unique, distinctive look in your bathroom and high quality material stands out. Lightweight and easy to maintain, this one dries quickly, is easy to install and perfect for everyday use. While curtain rings aren’t included, the built-in ring holes make installation easy.

