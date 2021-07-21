Premium quality

Wirescorts robot toys are a great choice when it comes to gifting children above 3 years of age. The build material is of premium quality ensuring longevity in terms of use and is completely non-toxic making it child safe. This toy keeps the children engaged owing to its fascinating moves including moving forwards and backward, turning left and right and much more. The robot keeps kids on their toes with its dance moves made possible by the complete rotation of hands and feet in all directions.The robot also produces musical sounds and lights. Children can identify different color lights so learning can be fun. The robot is battery operated, hence can be used anywhere and anytime.

Dancing robot

Popsugar dancing robots are designed to be colorful and attractive for kids. This entertaining toy keeps children above 3 years of age completely occupied. The robot is EN71 certified which complies with strict European standard norms so there is no doubt about safety. The make material is of high quality, durable and non-toxic. The robot is powered by 3*AA batteries which are easily available. The robot performs great functions such as moving forward and backward, turning left and right and rotating of hands and feet in all directions. The lights and sound add an extra touch thus grabbing children's attention. All the above-mentioned features make this robo toy an excellent choice for gifting.

Complex moves

Silverlit robot toy is a combat battle model. The set consists of a robot and a transmitter which are infrared controlled along with an instruction manual. Since this is a training pack, it also comes with a training bot. The robot performs fascinating moves such as moving forward, forward left, forward right, and two super cool fist movements which keep kids highly engaged. The robot produces sensory effects in the form of light in its eyes and sound effects every time it does a power pack punch. It derives power from 2*AAA batteries and stays active for up to 60 mins at a time. All children above the age of 5 years can enjoy this robot toy.

Simple to use

ZN enterprise dog robot is a great gifting option for all children above 3 years of age. The build material is essentially high-quality plastic ensuring durability, simplicity of use and safety as it is non-toxic. Kids can also learn to identify different colors as the robot is equipped with lights thus they can learn while enjoying playing with the robot.