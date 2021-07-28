Leak-proof

This leak-proof bottle makes it an ideal sipper for protein shakes. This also has a plastic whisk ball in it, which makes it easy to mix the drink. Also, it can be cleaned easily as it is made that way. The sipper looks stylish and can be carried around easily. Since this is a very reasonable one, one must go for it. This bottle will make eyers turn toward you, and is also a great conversation starter.

A little extra

This is a unique sipper that has a storage compartment for your protein powder or any other ingredient. You can use it a little and store the rest for later use. Also, this is leakproof and comes with a steel whisk ball. The shaker is made with material that is not hazardous, therefore making it safe to use for a long time. Also, the sipper can be easily cleaned. Overall if you look at it, this is a great product to buy. Great for people who are looking for that little extra.

Basic sipper

For people who prefer changing their plastic bottles for hygiene reasons, this is the sipper that you should go for. This basic, yet great sipper, is just the right thing. The sipper is of the right size, reasonably priced, easy to clean and easy to use. There are several colours that you can choose from and will not leak. This is a sipper that you should choose if you love to change your style often. This is the fast fashion of sippers.

Leak-proof

This product is leak-proof because it is locked well. Also, the bottle has a wide mouth which makes it easy to add the protein powder and mix it. It is easy to clean, durable, sturdy and easy to carry. Also, it has storage for powder, supplements and a plastic whisk ball. This is one sipper which has all the required functionality and will surely be the right purchase.