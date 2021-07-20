BPA-free

SS subtle Protein Shaker Sports Bottle is a perfect utility item for mixing shakes and other healthy drinks. The Shaker Bottles are 100% Food grade material and completely BPA-Free which is the safest and healthy material for bottles. It is 100 % Leak-proof and highly durable and it has a storage container, pill container, water bottle plus shaker for preparation and saving time. This Trendy shaker bottle has a scientifically designed mesh for lump-free smooth shake and embossed ml markings.

In-Box Contents: 1 Shaker Bottle 500 Ml: Note: The mixing wire is inside the bottle.

Scientifically designed

Advance MuscleMass shaker is best suitable to make protein shakes and Amino acids drink for your workout, shaker provides ease of mixing and helps to get a uniform mixer. Easy to carry with you to the gym. Easy to clean, The shaker is BPA free and the plastic material used is virgin and food grade. The shaker has a capacity of 700ml and comes with an improved design to mix protein quicker and makes the shaker leakproof.

Anti-leak

Aesthetic Monster Gym Shaker is designed to be your essential workout accessory. The bottle is made from non-toxic and chemical-free 100% Food grade material, the safest & healthy material for bottles which is BPA Free,Eco Friendly, safe for all. It is built-in with a super-tight, moisture-free, leak-proof screw lid, powerful blender and comes with a separate air-tight storage compartment for protein powder or supplements and a shaker ball / blenderball as a blender which increases the mixability of protein with water. It has an Ultra tight Lid that is anti-leak tested and ensures no spills. Lockable flip flop top or lid, stays open if needed, easy to read measuring.It is best for mixing protein drinks at gyms or for energy drinks for outdoor sports or just simply use it for drinking water at your office/home. It is large enough (600ml) to keep your water all day.

Blender blade

Boldfit Compact Gym Shaker Bottle is made up of high quality and BPA-free material, it has no toxins, no harmful chemicals, it is very easy to clean and perfect for Ultimate Pro workout. The Boldfit Compact Gym Shaker Bottles come with a leak-proof cap with a silicone gasket rounded corner, it can store up to 500 ml of a protein shake and is made for the bold. The compact Shaker mixer is like a Blender blade that shakes to create a fresh blend and more consistent shake which means faster and better body absorption of protein, BCAA and other supplement drinks. The bottle is leakproof and has an ultra-tight lid, it is compact so it is easy to carry to the gym and outdoors. The shaker is odor resistant and dishwasher-safe.