When you can’t pick a favourite flavour

This pack of 6 iced tea variants will have you spoilt for choice. Its flavors range from the familiar Classic Peach to more unique ones like Mojito Lime that are always fun to try. It’s preservative-free and made with fully organic black tea leaves, so no need to worry about any nasty chemicals in your drink. The eye-catching packaging and the assortment of flavors also make this product an excellent gift for the iced tea lover.

Quench your thirst on the go

This ready-to-drink ice tea comes in a delicious peach flavor that will leave you feeling hydrated and refreshed. The tetra pak design makes it super convenient to take your favourite drink with you when you’re on long trips. Enjoy it with a meal or even all on its own all through the day. We loved sipping on this one with a few cubes of ice. If you’re heading out for the weekend with a friend and need a great non-alcoholic drink, we’d say take a few packs of this very pleasant drink.

Quick and easy for your iced tea fix

This iced lemon tea powder comes in a pack of 15 single-serve sachets. You can easily throw these in your bag or purse to level up your standard glass of water anytime. It’s super easy to make as well. All you need to do is simply add the contents to a glass of chilled water and you’ve got the perfect drink to keep you hydrated. If you’re a fan of lemon-flavoured iced tea and want something that’s easy to whip up, go for this one.

Perfect for making iced tea in batches

This lemon iced tea premix is a great option if you want a drink that's preservative free, contains no added colors, and is enriched with Vitamin C. You get 250 g of the mix in this pack, which is good for about 20 glasses. Using this premix can be a super convenient way to easily prepare flavorful and energizing drinks for parties and get-togethers all year round. Infused with a tangy lemony flavour, this pack is the ultimate party people pleaser.