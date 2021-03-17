Cool off the heat with Microwave Fan Motor

Synchronous Motor RPM Turntable for Microwave Oven

Synchronous Motor RPM microwave turntables may use a different starting technique than clock motors. This product has a synchronous motor TD AC 220V 240V 4W 5/6 RPM and is turntable. It comes in silver colour and is apt for all types of microwave ovens of all the popular brands.

Microwave Oven Motor

REAL LIFE SOLUTION Microwave Oven Motor is a good replacement part that can be used in all types of microwave ovens and is turntable. It is of 30V 50/60Hz AC 4/5RPM 3.5/4W with D Shape Shaft CW/CCW and has a synchronous motor for turntable. It comes in a silver-grey shade.

Synchronous Motor

The perfect replacement for your microwave to have trouble-free working. Jixi Synchronous Motor has 220-240volts 5/6rpm 4w and an Auto Swing Motor of 220 Volt Ac for Incubator 5/6rpm, It requires a screw hole of diameter 4.5mm/0.2 and has a shaft size of 7 x 15mm/ 0.3 x 0.6 (D*L). It is of speed: 3RPM Power: 4W; Frequency: 50/60Hz Torque: 4Kgf.cm and comes in an authentic golden colour different from the usual ones.

Oven Fan Motor

JKbK Microwave Oven Fan Motor comes with 3 Pins and is 100 % new and imported. It is made of copper and is 220 - 240 V AC - 50 - 60 Hz. Now keep your microwave oven risk free by cooling down its heat and ensuring its durability.