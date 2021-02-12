Cool letter openers to open documents in style

Basic one

The Universal® Lightweight Hand Letter Opener is a single purpose use product with the most simple design. This opener is designed like a needle that can fit in the smallest of pockets. Perfect for gifting your loved ones or someone who does tailoring work on a daily basis and this will stay in along with their other items. The entire thing is made of a single piece of steel which helps in making it last for ages and features a dual-edged blade for cutting open in any direction.

For technical people

The LETTER OPENER WITH MAGNIFIER & RULER is the most basic looking yet the most functional in terms of design. This letter opener combines a ruler, a magnifier, and of course, opens letters. The ruler is 3.5 inches in length, helpful for small works. The whole opener fits perfectly in your bag or purse allowing you to carry it anywhere. The ruler and magnifier can come in handy anyplace and thanks to their small size, they can be carried anywhere. This particular opener comes in a pack of 2 which can be a great gift for couples or siblings.

Goal in Golf

The Osasbazaar Sterling Silver Letter Opener is for the most sophisticated of people. This letter opener is made entirely from sterling silver. It features a Golf design on the top and comes in an exquisite velvet box. The silver purity on this thing is 90-92.5% and is BIS Hallmark certified. You also get a silver care kit with this item so you can always keep it in pristine condition. This is definitely for people who love the classics and will definitely very excited to open up a letter in this day & age.

Fantasy around

Finally, for those of us that are avid fans of GOT, LOTR, and the like. Here comes a Denix Richard The Lion Heart Letter Opener, a letter opener that you can actually feel great using. The entire opener is shaped in the form of a sword (who knew that sword design is perfect for a letter opener!). It is made from metal and detailed intricately. The total length of the opener is 11 inches so little bigger than typical letter openers.