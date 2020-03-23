Cool eyeliners for every occasion!

Maybelline New York Eye Studio Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner

Celebrity makeup artist and amateurs alike can't get enough of Maybelline New York Eye Studio Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner. Gel liners are great for more intense waterproof, smudge-proof wings in minutes and this is definitely one of our all time favorites! It has the perfect consistency to create a precise wing, glides on super smooth and can stay on for up to 36 hours. Getting creative is easy with the expert liner brush that helps you draw fine to thick lines with ease. If you are looking for a super black eyeliner, you need this one in your vanity!

LakmÃ© Absolute Shine Liquid Eye Liner

Makeup artists and bloggers alike will tell you that Lakmé’s Absolute Shine Liquid Eye Liner is one of the most reliable beauty purchases you will make all year. Available in a number of shades, this deeply pigmented you get intense colour in every stroke. You can create smouldering eyes that redefine your look with this glossy textures water based eyeliner. The sleek, slim wand handle gives you a comfortable grip making it convenient to apply and less likely to slip. The brush tip is so fine, you can even do super subtle details to great effect. This is our pick for a good liquid liner.

Swiss Beauty 2In1 Gel Eyeliner & Eyebrow Powder 24Hrs Smudge-Proof - Black

The Swiss Beauty 2In1 Gel Eyeliner & Eyebrow Powder is a great pick if you’re looking for a product to set your eyebrows and match your liner to. We love the super pigmented black of both and the cute two sided handy brush. The eyebrow powder has a brilliant texture, which makes it stay on through the day without residue. The eyeliner has a rich, creamy water resistant formula that glides on smooth without sweating or smudging. Quick drying and non-flaking, it's a must-have for any beauty aficionado.

Hr Metallic Glitter Shining Shimmer Eyeliner Waterproof Gold Blue Green Pink

Who says eyeliners must be black only? We are crushing on the Hr Metallic Glitter Shining Shimmer Eyeliner! This metallic, high shine waterproof glitter eyeliner in brilliant shades of gold, silver, pink, green and electric blue are super flirty for that line of glitter to pop your eyes. You could skip the eyeshadow and use a stroke on top of your regularly black eyeliner for that perfect glam night. We recommend keeping a few of these handy, when you have no time to smoke your eyes, or to convert a day to night look.

