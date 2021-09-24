Stretchable material

Some have a cape, some wear a mask! What about some super cool superhero stuff, for your feet? Awestuff’s woven superhero socks for some power packed days-free size, unisex, extremely awesome. These socks are design woven, not printed, so colors stay vibrant, wash after wash and it is one size fits all.

Awesome graphics

El Regalo 5 Pairs Kids SuperHero Cartoon Socks are well constructed, feature awesome graphics, and are very affordable. It's the perfect sock set for any Avengers or Superhero Adventures fan. These novelty socks for boys and girls come in an assortment of designs, allowing your kids to express themselves in a variety of fun and colorful ways. They will be the envy of their friends when they kick off their shoes. These socks provide extra thickness, warmth, and comfort for your children.

Vibrant colours

Supersox Disney Avengers character Ankle Length Socks Collection for Men is a pack of 5 sock pairs of 3 different MCU Superheroes Iron Man, Captain America and Hulk.The vibrant and attractive colours won’t fade away with time. You will also not see any balls of fibers appearing on the socks, even after repeated wash.The socks are soft on the feet, while the soft gripping elastic does not cause any itchiness. Further, it gives a soft padded feel to the feet.

Spandex socks

Superman, Batman, Flash Kids Cotton Low Cut Socks - Justice League Combo by Balenzia is a unique collection of superhero socks, designed and created to help its users feel like super heroes. The justice league franchise is another bold move by BALENZIA to help gentlemen stand out in the crowd. These crew socks are made with 100% combed cotton and spandex for all day comfort and a super fit!.