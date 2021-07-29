Walking robot

This Smart Agnet Bingo Robot has the looks of something that we imagine from outer space. The robot is remote-controlled and can walk, rotate its head, move its arms and produce sound. The light and sound effect makes it an enjoyable piece of toy. Also, this robot can dance and sing and is sure to keep your child entertained. It’s a great toy that will take a long time to lose its magic.

Dancing and teaching

This dancing robot comes with light and sound and gives a 3D effect. The robot has multiple colours and lighting effects which makes it attractive. The robot has wheels that can make it float and dance. This toy will keep your child entertained as long as it is on. Also, the robot has inbuilt information with which the robot will teach your child several things.

Space-walker

This very cute Robot looks like an astronaut and can entertain your child. Also, the robot produces 3D lights which make it a pretty sight. The robot can walk, dance, spin and so many things, along with light and sound effects. Also, the quality of this toy is great. The robot is cute, funny, and smart, contains nice songs with pleasant sounds, and dances on songs by lifting its legs and hands in the air and performing a 360-degree spin. This is definitely a great toy for your child.

Transformer

This is a unique robot toy that can convert from a car to a robot, just like movies. This is battery-operated and has great light and sound effects. This is definitely a great gift for your child as they can play it like a car, play as a robot or enjoy seeing it transform. The root improves hand-eye coordination, muscular development, distinguishing and identification abilities, memory building, balancing, sensory perception and coordinative skills. It is ideal for kids 2 years & above. The quality is great and your child is sure to love it.