Strong and durable

FINLAND Stainless Steel Copper Bottom Kitchen Serving is a set of 3 stainless steel Handis with capacities of 1.1ltr, ltr, 1.4ltr, 2.1ltr, giving you multiple options depending on the quantity of food you need to prepare.It is Made from strong and durable 100% food-grade stainless steel with copper bottom which adds extra minerals to the food which is good for health. The smart design provides even heat distribution while cooking and the added handle makes it possible to carry the utensil with ease. It is easy to clean with hands and dishwasher-safe. It makes a perfect gift.

Non-stick set

This non-stick cookware set is from Pigeon by StoveKraft who is kind of a known name in these types of items. The set comes with 1 Non Stick Kadai With Glass Lid (24cm), 1 Nonstick Fry Pan (24cm) and 1 Non Stick Flat Tawa (25cm); Base type: Non-induction base; Base thickness: 2.3 mm; Colour: Pink. Nonstick cookware set is made out of 5 Layer coating of Italian technology which increases the strength of the product and allows greater flexibility, this helps us in providing you with the best designs that suit your contemporary kitchen. It is PFOA free so there is no risk to health in using this.

Strong build

Scratch resistant

Alda NS Cookware Gift Set is Superior in its non-stick release performance, scratch and abrasion resistant technology which makes it one of the best choices for gifting. This 3 piece cooking set comes with a kadai with lid, frying pan and a flat tawa. This Alda Basics non-stick cookware set is developed using the latest Italian technology that ensures high durability and smoothness to the products to provide you with a joyful and healthy cooking experience. This set comes in appealing designs and purple colour that not only suit the look of your kitchen but also your personality. So from now on, don’t just cook it, enjoy it.