Cooking made easy with these convection microwave ovens

Variety of functions

Here is a convection microwave that will give you all the attractive qualities you want. It has a huge 25Lcapactiy that is suitable for small to large families. You can bake, cook, grill, defrost, reheat, and also cook your daily food items in this microwave. With Morphy Richards Convection Microwave Oven, you not only avail a lot of features but also receive an attractive and stunning silver colored microwave. It is extremely easy to use and has 200 different auto-cook menus that allow you to cook without making a fuss. If you are looking for an appliance that allows you to cook easily, then this is a great option for you.

Appealing look

This microwave will definitely not fail to impress you. This microwave is made of a good quality stainless steel material with toughened steel on the inside for durable use. This microwave will enhance the looks of your kitchen as it has a stunning black body with an attractive red-colored design. Godrej GME-523 Microwave Oven has an easy to use digital display. It also has a steam clean feature that cleans the inside of the microwave without breaking a sweat. It has a 23L capacity and you can also make healthy food using this oven.

Easy to use

Here is an extremely comfortable to use microwave that gives you all the features a basic microwave offers at a reasonable price. It has a 23L capacity which is suitable for a family of 3 to 4 members and has a convection feature that allows you to bake, grill, cook, defrost and also pre-heat the microwave oven. Amazon Basics Convection Microwave Oven has a child- lock feature that keeps it safe from children. It also has an easy to use digital panel with 65 auto-cook menu options. Along with this, it also has a timer that lets you track when your food is prepared.

Advanced features

Here is another extremely attractive and durable microwave oven. This microwave oven is made of overall stainless steel material with a very adorable flower pattern on the outside. The material ensures optimum and uniform heating of food. For easy and hassle-free cooking, it has 251 auto cook menus that keep a new dish waiting for you every day. LG 28L Convection Microwave Oven can also be used to make curd, ghee, pasteurized milk, and also different types of roti. This microwave provides basic as well as unique features in a very compact and convenient design.