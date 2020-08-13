Cooking made easy with pressure cookers

Thick and hard anodised body

This cooker has a right curvature designed that helps in easy stirring, preventing from sticking and easy clean up. It has a beautiful black finish of thick and hard anodising that helps in absorbing heat faster thus quickly heating up. It is made of food grade stainless steel lid inside out ensuring the highest level of hygiene. Hawkins Contura Hard Anodised Aluminum Pressure Cooker has a unique pressure lock safety lid, which cannot be opened until the pressure has fallen to a safe level. It has a fixed sturdy pivot assists the lid in locking securely and safely in place. Perfect for people who move quickly.

Unique traditional handi shaped

This cooker has a super stylish and unique shape of the traditional handi. It is best suited for Indian cooking and helps retain the rich flavours of food making. Prestige Nakshatra Pressure Cooker is compatible with induction as well as gas stove. It comes with an anti-bulge induction base that ensures longer shape retention. It releases the pressure above 1kg/cm² which makes the cooking safe and time saving. It is an inner lid pressure cooker made from virgin aluminum which is long lasting. The sturdy handle provides you an extra grip and comfort for regular use. It’s a great product to have if there are a lot of older people at home as it is familiar to use.

All purpose

This cooker has its body made of virgin aluminum which facilitates even distribution of heat leading to more effective cooking and highly ergonomic safety handles. Pigeon By Stovekraft Favourite Induction Base Aluminum Pressure Cooker with Outer Lid is closed unit cooking that ensures there is less use of fuel. Its special induction base makes it compatible with both gas stoves and induction cooktops making it versatile. It features a gasket ring with a safe release valve thus you do not have to worry about any mishaps with this pressure cooker. Can be used for both boiling and slow cooking food making it perfect for all purposes and is dishwasher safe so no need to worry about cleaning. Perfect for the modern family.

Extra bottom space for easy stirring

This cooker has its body made of stainless steel and a base of aluminum. It has a unique curved shape that facilitates extra space at the bottom for stirring. Butterfly Curve Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker has a gasket release system for safety and thicker base for rapid cooking. It is peel proof, and induction compatible. It is ideal for a small family of 2-4 people and has cool handles to save you from heat burns.