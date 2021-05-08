Two at a time

The smart rice cooker houses a heating plate that spreads uniform heating to the steel pots for effective cooking in less time. There are indicators on the body to let you know whether the food is heating, cooked, or in cooking. It has a steamer basket provided that allows you to cook two dishes at once in it saving a lot of time. The major reason to buy this is it has 14 various cooking programs included in it which give the users a wide range of cooking at just one touch which makes Mealthy MultiPot 9-in-1 Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker perfect for students living away from home or people having a very busy schedule.

For complex dishes

This cooker has its body made of stainless steel giving it the required strength, sturdiness, and durability. It has an ergonomically designed structure that facilitates extra space at the bottom. It has a capacity of 5.6 litres and comes with 12 various pre-programmed cooking styles installed for convenient cooking. The best part about this electric pressure cooker is that it has a timer function that allows you to select a program and leave it, after the cooking the cooker will automatically shut off. Crock-Pot Express Electric Pressure Cooker is ideal for a small family of 2-4 people.

Pressure status indicator

This cooker has its body made of stainless steel which facilitates even distribution of heat leading to more effective cooking and highly ergonomic safety handles. Borosil Instacook Stainless Steel Electric Pressure Cooker has a high capacity of 6 litres and three different taste selections. It features a pressure status indicator by the floating valve position and its safe release thus you do not have to worry about any mishaps with this pressure cooker. Can be used for both boiling and slow cooking food and has 12 digitized Indian cooking programs making it perfect for all Indian households and has a non-stick pot so no need to worry about intense cleaning.

Cooks fast

This cooker has a right curvature designed that helps in easy stirring, preventing from sticking, and easy cleanup. It is made of a food-grade stainless steel lid inside out ensuring the highest level of hygiene and the non-stick coating keeps you off from the tedious scrubbing. AMERICAN MICRONIC INSTRUMENTS Electric Pressure Cooker has advanced microprocessor technology that cooks food 70% faster. It has 12 different cooking programs integrated into it and has a capacity of 5 liters making it perfect for anyone looking for a budget buys electric pressure cooker.

https://www.amazon.in/American-Micronic-Instamagic-Digital-Pressure-Cooking/dp/B07XYG43L7