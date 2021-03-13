Cook like a chef with these fantastic cookware sets

The Complete set

Starting your very own kitchen from scratch? Consider the 15-piece Cookware set from Amazon Basics which contains everything you need to whip up delicious Indian and Continental fare. This non-stick cookware includes 2 frying pans, 2 saucepans with lids, 2 casserole pans and a 5-piece utensil set with a pasta server, soup ladle, slotted turner, serving spoon, and slotted serving spoon. The glass pot lids are vented which allows steam to escape and the spiraled bottom heats evenly. The sturdy Aluminium body makes this a durable buy and the non-stick coating ensures quick cooking and easy clean up after.

8 Piece Cookware set

This 8-piece set includes a Tawa, a frying pan, a Kadai with a glass lid and a 4 piece kitchen cutlery set. Made from sturdy aluminium with a five-layer pure non-stick coat, this cookware makes it easy for amateur and gourmet home chefs to cook healthy, delicious meals that you can't get enough of. We love the bright cherry red exterior of the cookware which will complement a contemporary, modern kitchen. The size of the cookware makes this the perfect choice for family cooking.

Chef's Companion

This 6-piece set from Nirlon contains a flat Tawa, a roti Tawa, a frying pan with a lid, 2 Kadais and an Uttapam Tawa. Made from heavy-gauge aluminium, this durable cookware ensures an even heat distribution while you cook. The non-stick surface allows you to cook faster and doesn't allow food to stick to the pan. The bakelite handles stay cool while the cookware is on the gas which prevents those nasty burns that happen when you're multitasking in the kitchen. This set is dishwasher safe and makes for a thoughtful wedding or birthday gift too.

For amateur chef's

This 4-piece set is designed for the enthusiastic amateur chef who needs good cookware to develop their cooking skills. The set includes a dosa Tawa, 2 frying pans and a Kadai. All the pieces boast a thick aluminium body made to withstand a lot of use, a non-stick coat that is perfect if you are just learning to cook, an ergonomic design and bakelite handles, and an attractive finish that tempts you to be adventurous and experiment with recipes. PFOA free manufacturing ensures that your food stays toxin and chemical-free.