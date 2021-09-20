Homely, healthy and a delicious meal

This Pack of chicken curry rice is very convenient and hassle-free to make. It comes with a pouch that contains dried halal chicken, gravy and rice. You only have to empty the contents in the paper container that comes with it and pour boiling water to the level marked on it. Once this step is done, you step back for 8 minutes and let the food cook through before digging in. The right amount and combination of spices make this ready to eat meal delicious. Buy it if you're looking for something that contains no preservatives.

Easy to make chicken curry rice

A meal that you can make anytime and anywhere, this chicken curry rice mixes dry masala with rice and freeze-dried chicken. It is trans-fat free, and the chicken is protein-rich and juicy once cooked. Simply pour boiling water into the container with the contents in it. You can even pour water and microwave this Pack of chicken curry rice - this is ready in four minutes. Buy this product to be able to eat a convenient meal in the comfort of your home.

Instant fried rice and biryani

Made using freeze-drying technology, the product retains not only its taste but also its nutritional value. The product contains only Non-GMO ingredients and no preservatives. It comes in a pack of two-fried rice with oriental flavours and minced chicken biryani. Both the dishes are ready to eat in just 8 minutes after pouring hot water, or 2 minutes if you're cooking in the microwave. You should buy this product if you're in search of meals that are 100% natural.

Quick and convenient rajma chawal

This ready to eat Pack is made with the perfect recipe for a home-style and delicious meal. So now you only need 10 minutes to eat a delightful rajma chawal, unlike the usual prep, which usually begins by soaking the rajma for several hours. This pure vegetarian meal has the right balance of basmati rice, rajma, and spices, making it even yummier. Buy this product to savour the taste of home when you're travelling, living away from family or simply when hunger strikes in the middle of the night.