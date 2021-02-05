Compact trolley bags for travel

Detailed organizer compartment

A small laptop trolley bag that has the dimensions of 34cm in height x 41cm in length x 19cm in width and weight of 3.5kgs. It has a laptop compartment that can accommodate almost 15.6 inches wide screen laptop and has a zipper closure for complete protection. A spacious compartment is provided to keep overnight clothes and a detailed organiser which allows you to spacious keep phone, id, pen MP3 player and other accessories. Swiss Military 15.4 inch 45 Ltrs Black Laptop Trolley Bag is perfect for business professionals for an overnight trip.

A suitcase having polyester material on the outer side and has a soft case. It has dimensions of 37cms in length x 31cms in width x 58cms in height, weight of 3800grams and capacity of 43 litres. It has one large compartment to hold all your belongings and can be expanded for some extra packing space. Being equipped with a combination locking system you need not worry about the safety and push button trolley allows you to easily drag the trolley to wherever you desire. Skybags Rubik Polyester 58 Cms Blue Softsided Cabin Luggage is perfect for a single person’s belongings for almost a week or two.

A trolley bag made of superior quality polyester that makes it flexible, lightweight and sturdy. It has a special padded compartment for laptops that can accommodate a laptop upto 17 inches. Just slip in your laptop and secure it with the strap closure provided. It has a spacious compartment that does not absorb moisture keeping your clothes fresh and is stain resistant ensuring they remain clean too.wherein you can easily pack your belongings for 2-3 days. It features four silent wheels that can rotate whole 360 degrees facilitating easy manoeuvrability. So if you are looking for a trolley bag for a short 2-3 days trip, Timus Atlanta Cabin Luggage is the one for you.

A suitcase having ABS plastic on the outer side giving it a hard shell. It has dimensions of 22 inches in length x 14 inches in width x 9 inches in height, weight of 2600grams and capacity of 34 litres. It has one large compartment to hold all your belongings and a large interior zippered mesh lid pocket too. Being equipped with a TSA lock you need not worry about the safety. The highly durable co-molded lift handle has integrated soft rubber hand grips for rugged durability and added comfort. Swiss Gear 6072 ABS 9 inches Black Hardsided Cabin Luggage is perfect for rugged use.