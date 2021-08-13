Ideal daily use backpack

This 12L backpack is compact yet high on space. Made from high-grade polyester, you won't have to worry about its durability. This backpack's main compartment is large enough for a few notebooks and a tablet device which makes it ideal for daily use for college. It also has a zippered outer pocket so you can easily access smaller items. A feature we appreciate is that it comes with adjustable padded straps so that you can wear it comfortably for extended periods.

If you're looking for a handy and comfortable backpack, choose this one.

For convenience and versatility

This single shoulder sling-style bag comes loaded with impressive features. Designed to be worn across the body, you'll always have your belongings easily accessible while using this 4L bag. While its main compartment is perfect for storing your smartphone, it also has two zippered pockets and a mesh pocket on the outside. You won't have to worry if you're short on space as it also has MOLLE bands and D-loops, so you can effortlessly attach smaller items like sunglasses or smaller bags to it.

This is a great choice if you're looking for a small backpack to keep your things organised.

High-quality and reliable option

Brought to you by a trusted sporting and outdoor goods brand, you won't have to doubt this backpack's reliability. Crafted from a cotton blend, This lightweight bag features a roll-up type closing system along with click locks which makes it waterproof. You'll find its 20L capacity ideal for a day at the beach or an overnighter. A feature we love is that it also sports two mesh pockets on the outside so you can have your water bottle, wallet or sunglasses easily accessible.

If you're looking for a reliable backpack that's also waterproof, pick this one.

Effortless extra storage when you need it

This backpack offers the perfect balance of affordability and practicality. Made from waterproof polyester material, it is lightweight and well-designed. We love that you can fold this lightweight backpack into an ultra-compact size when you're not using it. When opened, it gives you 16L of additional storage. Easy to use, it comes with a single main compartment and a small zippered pocket on the top. Ideal for day trips or even as a backup while shopping, this pocket-friendly bag is an excellent buy.