Compact hair dryers to make style and store easily

Compact design for regular use

This one is a good choice for regular use. It comes with two flexible settings for heat. Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design supported with a rubberised hook at the bottom that can easily be hooked to walls or dressers. The dryer is lightweight and your arms won't strain while drying long hair. Its Thermoprotect setting provides the optimal drying temperature while giving additional protection. Pick this 1000W hair dryer with a narrow concentrator top results in precise styling and is great for touch-ups or styling your hair.

Quick-dry with hot and cold setting

This hair dryer comes with one heat and one cool setting for versatile styling and drying. While the heat setting is perfect to dry wet hair, the cold setting can help you dry your hair at cooler temperatures or on hot summer days. You also have an option to detach the nozzle that helps to control airflow on specific sections for targeted drying and precision styling. The end cap can also be removed for easy cleaning and maintenance. For easy storage, the hair dryer comes with a foldable handle and a hanging loop. Pick this up for its hot and cold settings.

A value for money purchase

There are very few hair dryers in the market that deliver in design and features. This one does both. Its stylish and compact design supports 1600 Watts of powerful hair drying. Its heat balance technology evenly distributes heat to prevent hair damage, resulting in less heat exposure. It comes with three heat settings to give you the option to pick heat exposure. The interesting bit here is the cool shot button which is used to set the style at the end of the drying session for long-lasting results. Pick this up for an advantageous combination of cost, quality and features.

Dual speed selection that gives you salon-like styling at home

This hair dryer offers two-speed settings to select the amount of speed required for different hairstyles. The speed of the air can be easily varied with just the simple push on the handle. It is equipped with a 1.8 m long tangle-free cord. The cord enables easy utilization without pulling it out of the power socket that increases the range of the device so that you can use the dryer comfortably. This hair dryer is light in weight and has an ergonomic design that is very easy to move around with. Suitable for daily use, the dryer consumes 1000-Watt power which provides powerful yet gentle air to dry to give you salon-like styling at home.