Compact Bullet mixer grinders for proper mixing

Compact bullet mixer

Cookwell bullet mixer grinders are compact and it consumes less space as compared to the bulky food processors and mixers. It is easy to operate, clean, detachable and contains easily washable parts. This complete kitchen machine offers all-in-one solution and performs four functions - those of a mixer, grinder, juicer and chopper. The blender is used for fresh and healthy vegetables or to make fruit juices in seconds and the grinder for dry spices and chutney. It comes with 5 Jars 3 Blades.

Heavy duty mixer

Infinity Electric Novella blender nutri-juicer mixer grinder blends all the nutrients in your food to perfection. The jars of this blender are designed to provide a cyclonic movement so all your ingredients are ground to perfection. It has a heavy duty copper motor, overload protection and has skid resistant feet. It comes with 2 jars and 2 blades.

Milkshake,Smoothie mixer

Prestige Express PEX 3.0 mixer grinder is quick, compact and convenient to use. It saves space, makes grinding easy and you get the perfect results with the new express mixer grinder from prestige. The handy appliance lets you whip up milkshakes, smoothies and juices, giving you desired results in no time. Its space saving design occupies little area while the multipurpose jars let you blend, grind as well as store using the extra lids.

BPA free mixer

La' Forte La Vite Cherie is compact and a sleek blender. It can be used for mixing, blending and grinding. It comes with 1 high-torque power base , 1 extractor blade ,1 milling blade , 1 mug jar (500 ml) ,1 long jar (500 ml), 1 small jar (300 ml) , 1 lip ring , 1 stay-fresh resealable flat lid, 1 seasoning lid, 1 steamer lid and 1 shaker lid. In order to use the mixer grinder you should simply connect and twist. It is easy to clean and detachable. The jars are 100% BPA free and non toxic. They are dishwasher/ freezer safe and made up of 100% food grade plastic.